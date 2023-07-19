The Chinese chat bot ERNIE Bot named the most powerful armies in the world, including the Russian

Chinese chatbot ERNIE Bot has listed the countries with the strongest military, including Russia, the United States and China. He shared his opinion with RIA News.

According to him, to assess the strength of the army, it is necessary to take into account the size of the country, its military technologies, strategy and tactics, as well as the quality of personnel and many other factors. The American army, the bot noted, is one of the most powerful in the world, in particular, due to the high military budget and large stocks of weapons and equipment.

In turn, the Russian army is one of the largest in the world, he continued. “The Russian army is large in scale, it has advanced weapons and strategic nuclear weapons,” the bot pointed out. In addition, he noted the size of the Chinese army, which, among other things, has drones, missiles and aircraft carriers.

ERNIE Bot also mentioned the French and British armies, pointing out that despite their small size, they “possess advanced weaponry and strategic nuclear weapons”. The Japanese army, he added, also excels in significant military power and strategic nuclear weapons.

The interlocutor of the agency found it difficult to name the most powerful army in the world, stressing that each of them has its own unique advantages and disadvantages.

Earlier, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, called the Russian army one of the strongest in the world. According to him, she is in the top ten.