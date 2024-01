Lai Ching-te, from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), was elected president of Taiwan on Saturday (13) | Photo: Daniel Ceng/EFE/EPA

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi threatened harsh punishment for anyone who does not recognize Taiwan as part of China in a statement to the press this Sunday (14).

On Saturday (13), Lai Ching-te, pro-independence candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party (PDP), won the presidential election in Taiwan and said he was “determined to protect Taiwan from China's continued threat and intimidation.” The result of the election was considered a major defeat for the Chinese government.

In response to Lai Ching-te's speeches, the Chinese foreign minister said this Sunday: “If anyone on the island of Taiwan thinks about fighting for independence, they will be trying to divide Chinese territory, and will certainly be severely punished by both history and the law. “.

Wang Yi added that the Taiwanese territory “was never a country.” “It wasn't in the past, and it certainly won't be in the future,” he said. “No matter what the outcome of the election, you cannot change the basic fact that there is one China, and Taiwan is part of it.”

The Chinese government considers Taiwan part of its territory and does not rule out the use of force to reunite the island with the country. The threat of an invasion by China has been pointed out as a possible motivation for a war between the United States and China.

On Saturday, Taiwan's president-elect used his victory speech to criticize the Chinese government. “We are telling the international community that, between democracy and authoritarianism, we will stand with democracy,” he said, celebrating the election results in Taipei.