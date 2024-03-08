That China censors the country's cultural production has been known since 1949, when the communists, winners of the civil war, founded the People's Republic of China. Furthermore, it has become folklore how Western films, series and books are censored or edited so as not to displease Xi Jinping's regime before reaching the Chinese public.

What is new is that Beijing's censorship is now reaching Western countries. A bizarre case recently occurred at the Hugo Awards, which annually reward the best literary works of science fiction or fantasy (novels, film and series scripts, comics, among others) that delight the nerdy public. Voters are members of the California-based World Science Fiction Society.

The 2023 awards ceremony took place in the Chinese city of Chengdu in October last year, at the international science fiction convention Worldcon, held each year in a different city.

Normally, the organization publishes the number of votes that the works received in each category on the same day as the awards ceremony or a few days later. However, this time, such statistics were only released in January.

That's when the surprise came. Several works appeared with enough votes to be finalists for the award, such as an episode of the TV series “Sandman”, by Neil Gaiman, but were disqualified. An asterisk on the list indicated that such works would be “ineligible.”

The suspicion was that, because the awards were given in China, there was censorship of artists who had criticized the communist regime in Beijing at some point or who were Chinese who left the country to live in the West – the case of writer RF Kuang.

On Instagram, Kuang recalled that his book “Babel” was a finalist for the Nebula and Locus awards, in which it won, but was not nominated for a Hugo.

“I assume this is a matter of undesirability rather than ineligibility. Excluding 'undesirable' work is not only embarrassing for all parties involved, it makes the entire process and organization illegitimate,” he said.

The censorship hypothesis was reinforced by an email leak that occurred in February. In one of the messages released, Dave McCarty, one of the directors of the Hugo Awards, wrote: “It is not necessary to read everything [todas as

obras]but if the work focuses on China, Taiwan, Tibet, or other issues that may be an issue in China […]this needs to be highlighted so we can determine if it is safe to place [a obra] on vote [ou] whether the law will require us to make an administrative decision on this.”

Due to the scandal, McCarty and Kevin Standlee, chairman of the Hugo Awards board of directors, resigned, as did the award's general administrator, Kat Jones.

In a statement, Esther MacCallum-Stewart, president of the 2024 Worldcon, which will be held in August in Glasgow, apologized for the harm caused to the “nominees, finalists and the community” of the 2023 award, but said she did not know further details of the criteria. of the award in Chengdu beyond what is already “public knowledge”.

She informed that, to ensure transparency in this year's Hugo Awards, when the list of eligible works is published, which should occur between the end of March and the beginning of April, the reasons for disqualification of works will also be disclosed.

MacCallum-Stewart also reported that the full voting results will be published immediately after the awards ceremony on August 11. It remains to be seen whether the damage to the Hugo Awards' image caused by the 2023 scandal was strong enough to the point that the nerdy public simply stopped being interested in the award.