If you are looking for a cell phone that is really economical and allows you to have basic current functions, the Chinese cell phone ZTE A31 Plus gray 6″with 32GB SSD memory that can be expanded up to 128GB, 1GB RAM, Android 11 and 3000mAh battery is in CLEARANCE on Amazon Mexico for a limited time where it has a list price of $2,199 pesos from which you have to subtract a 64% OFF so it remains at a special price of $799 Mexican pesos.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, June 29, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

Cell phone ZTE A31 Plus gray 32GB It can be purchased with the AUCTION price of $799 pesos through cash payment with bank cards. The economical and useful smartphone for people who do not use so many applications has other forms of payment such as financing, the bases of which will be broken down later in a table. Below, learn about the main features of this cell phone on clearance and with a $1,400 discount.

What features does the ZTE A31 Plus 6″ 32GB cell phone have?

– Model A31 Plus.

– ZTE brand.

– 6 inch screen.

– 32 GB of SSD memory expandable to 128GB.

– 1 GB of RAM memory.

– Gray.

– Android 11 operating system.

– 4G technology.

– 3000mAh battery.

– 8Mpx rear camera and 5 Mpx front camera.

What payment methods are available for the ZTE A31 Plus 6″ 32GB cell phone on Amazon?

On Amazon Mexico you can buy the ZTE A31 Plus 6″ cell phone with 32GB of gray SSD memory with a CLEARANCE price of $799 pesos after applying a 64% discount to the list price, an auction that applies only when paying in advance counted through bank cards giving CLICK HERE.

An alternative option for monthly payments is the financing cost scheme, which will give you 24 monthly payments, but with interest added to the price of the smartphone. We will now detail how the monthly payments with financing cost work.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $46.87* $325.99 $1,124.99 18 months $57.92* $243.70 $1,042.70 12 months $81.09* $174.18 $973.18 9 months $103.69* $134.23 $933.23 6 months $149.54* $98.28 $897.28 3 months $287.37* $63.12 $862.12

Shipping is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.