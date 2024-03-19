This idea to impose extremely high import taxes on Chinese cars comes from an orange gnome who is very popular in some areas.

We live in a period when populism is at its peak. It is the way to do politics in 2024. You do not come up with ideas, an ideology or innovations yourself, but simply complain to yourself. Politicians are spendthrifts, the WEF decides everything for us, climate issues do not exist and you blame rabid left-wing wokies, despite the fact that we have had right to very right coalitions in the House of Representatives for 25 years.

This is not only the case in the Netherlands. In the United States they also flirt with populism more than once. The Republicans have an orange garish image with dictatorial features that is adored. Oh well, Putin can also count on 87.7 percent of the votes in his own country.

Trump will tax Chinese cars 'the mother'

As is often the case, according to populists, the problem lies with foreigners and that is now also the case, according to Trump. Instead of giving the American auto industry a huge kick in the ass, the 2020 MAGA Cap Wearer of the Year has a new plan. He will tax Chinese cars built in Mexico extremely heavily. @Jaapiyo would say that Trump is going to tax Chinese cars 'the mother'. Then you know feces have hit the fan.

Tesla has proven that you can sell electric cars profitably. This while the American brands do not yet have very many electric cars in their range. Or at least good cars that keep up with the times. In 2008, two of the Big Three almost went under, but they haven't really learned much yet. The Chinese car brands are now catching up at a rapid pace. That is of course a bit awkward.

Huge import taxes for Chinese cars

With the new plans of Donald Joducus Trump (we made up the baptismal name), manufacturers no longer have to fully focus on innovation, but can simply continue building explosive engines. In addition to relaxing environmental legislation (a can of ozone trap or something), Trump has another trump card: import taxes.

He proposes to tax Chinese car brands that produce cars in Mexico extremely heavily. And yes, we used capital letters in the title and we mean it. The plan is to tax the car at 100%. He did this by directly addressing Chinese President Xi Jin Ping:

Those big monstrous car factories that you are now building in Mexico and you think you can get away with it by not hiring Americans. And then you're going to sell the car to us? No, we are going to impose a 100% import tax on every car that crosses the border.” Donald J. Trump, is in a generous mood.

Whose deed.

