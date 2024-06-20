Auto, maxi-fine of 6 million euros to Dr. Mazzata of the Antitrust

Antitrust fined 6 million euros Dr Automobiles Srl and its subsidiary DR Service & Parts Srl., for having implemented two unfair commercial practices.

The Authority has ascertained that DR Automobilesas part of the messages and/or commercial communications disseminated at least from December 2021, has indicated Italy as the origin and place of production of the cars marketed under the brands Dr and Evo.

However, these are cars produced in China, except for marginal finishing interventions. The deceptive practice coincided with a period of sharp increase in car sales Dr and Evo on the Italian market.