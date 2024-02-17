Chinese Cardinal Zen attacks Pope Francis again. The traditional values ​​of the Catholic Church contracted to the Celestial Empire

The Pope has an old enemy in a distant land. His name is Zen Ze Kiung and he is the bishop emeritus of Hong Kong. He is a conservative churchman, someone who has been on the front line fighting against the Chinese communists for years, while Pope Francis – at the same time – reached agreements with Beijing for the appointment of bishops, bypassing him and exposing him to the reprisals of the Celestial Empire. But now he attacks Bergoglio on the doctrine and specifically on the mechanism of the Synod.

In fact, the Chinese cardinal accuses Pope Francis of wanting to overturn the synodal mechanism by “democratizing” it, that is, by moving closer to Western elective models. And since the second part of the Synod on Synodality is approaching – scheduled for next autumn – he wanted to remind the Pope of tradition because we will have to talk about disruptive and very divisive issues such as gay couples and the role of women, all in the background of the (apparent) democratization of the Church, combined with the inevitable process of (concrete) desacralization to which Bergoglio has been dedicating himself with commitment since the beginning of his contested pontificate.

In fact, the accusation made against him by conservatives is that of having succumbed to the Century and of having lost the compass of traditional references, the Holy Spirit, to pursue only a fake renewal that apes politics. Zen's criticism is mainly directed at the document “Fiducia Supplicans” which opened up the blessing of homosexual couples in Church which has already caused the revolt of African bishops in which in fact it will not be applied. Zen has carefully read the ponderous first volume of the introductory document of the Synodal Secretariat and says he “is unable to dispel the perception that we are faced with two opposing visions of ecclesiology. On the one hand, the Church is presented as founded by Jesus on the Apostles and their Successors, with a Hierarchy of ordained ministers who guide the faithful on the journey towards the heavenly Jerusalem. On the other hand, there is talk of an undefined synodality, a “democracy of the baptized” (Which baptized people? Do they at least go to church regularly? Do they draw faith from the Bible and strength from the Sacraments?). This other vision, if legitimized, can change everything, the doctrine of faith and the discipline of moral life.”

The high Chinese prelate then speaks of Bergoglio's attempt to replace the ecclesiastical hierarchy with a vague and indefinite “democracy of the baptized”, moreover “indefinite” and therefore even more dangerous. Zen's criticism is that of wanting to introduce “sociology and psychology” into the universal Church in place of “faith and theology”. And then Zen gets to the point and that is the “Trust Supplicans”.

“A disgusting surprise. Since the problem had already come to the table, it was more than reasonable to wait for the next Session of the Synod, after serious discussion, to provide a solution. Preventing such a discussion is an act of incredible arrogance and disrespect for the Synod Fathers. Despite the repeated protest that any confusion must be absolutely avoided in such matters, the Declaration has only caused great chaos and threatens a serious division, never seen before in the Church.” We remember that this document was inspired by the Argentine cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, known as “Tucho”. We also remember that Fernández, new leader of Propaganda Fide (Doctrine of the Faith), is the author of two pornographic books that talk about “insatiable women” and “hard penises at war in vaginas”. Considering that Fernández is the one who should also watch over Catholic morality, perhaps Cardinal Zen might also have some reason.