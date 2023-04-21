Chinese manufacturer Chery decided to launch car production in Russia

The Chinese car brand Chery decided to localize production in Russia. It is reported with reference to the press service of the company TASS.

The company is considering various options for doing business in the country: launching its own car production or opening a plant on a partnership basis. Issues of localization of production are closely related to the strategic development of the brand, said Zhang Guibing, President of Chery International.

In the near future, the company will introduce vehicles with a hybrid power plant and electric vehicles in Russia. So, for example, the Tiggo 8 Pro e + and Tiggo 7 Pro hybrid crossovers, as well as the Arrizo 8 gas-electric sedan, will appear on the market before the end of the year.

In early April, it became known that the production of Chinese Chery cars could begin at the Volkswagen plant. Production can be launched after the sale of the assets of the German concern in Russia. In addition, Chery recently rented 4,433 square meters in the Moscow business center Metropolis.

Chery cars have already been assembled in Russia since 2006 at the Avtotor Kaliningrad plant, but in March 2008 they decided to stop production. In January 2023, the company returned to work with Chinese manufacturers. This time, Avtotor started SKD assembly of Kaiyi E5 sedans (the brand is also owned by Chery). By the end of 2023, the company expects to produce up to 100,000 vehicles.

From the second quarter of 2022, Russians began to switch to cars of Russian and Chinese brands. The combined share of Chinese car sales rose from 33 percent to 56 percent by the end of 2022, with various models from the Chery Group among the top three sellers along with GWM Group and Geely. In total, they accounted for about 90 percent of sales.