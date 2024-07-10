Beijing’s diplomatic push to win over Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally, comes amid frustration over what it sees as Washington’s use of economic policies as a weapon, prompting it to expand ties with countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Beijing Mayor Yin Yong told PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan at a meeting on Tuesday that China offers many investment opportunities, the official Beijing Daily reported.

Yin added that he hopes the fund will guide the exchange of investments between companies of the two countries and enhance cooperation in areas such as industrial investment, green development and energy transformation.

The newspaper reported that Al-Rumayan expressed his hope for continued close communication and exchange with Beijing to cooperate in the field of sustainable development and renewable energy.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds and has a broad portfolio of investments, ranging from date farms to multinational conglomerates.

China is seeing a surge in investment from Gulf funds at a time when some Western financial firms are curbing their investments in the country due to concerns about economic recovery and geopolitical risks.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund has agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in China’s second-largest mutual fund firm, Reuters reported last month, citing sources. China recently approved its first exchange-traded fund to invest in Saudi stocks.

Although economic cooperation between Beijing and Riyadh is still primarily linked to energy interests, relations have also been expanding in the areas of trade, investment and security for some time.

China is Saudi Arabia’s most prominent trading partner.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from heavy reliance on fossil fuels and develop a vibrant private sector.

The government of the world’s largest oil exporter hopes its nascent industrial sector will one day be able to produce everything from computer chips to tires, as part of a broader economic transformation.