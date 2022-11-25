The popular singer and actor chinese-canadian Kris Wu was sentenced this Friday to 13 years in prison for rape and for “forming a group to participate in promiscuous activities“A Beijing court reported today.

The court ruled that, in late 2020, Wu “forced three intoxicated women to have sex” and, in 2018, organized, along with other accomplices, “group promiscuous activities” with two women.

The sentencing hearing was attended by officials of the Consulate of Canadacountry to which wow will be extradited after serving his sentencethe court noted.

TW // monkfish Kris Wu został skazany na 13 lat pozbawienia wolności za gwałt na trzech kobietach oraz uczestnictwo w grupowym gwałcie. Dodatkowo Kris dopuścił się także oszustwa podatkowego. Po odbyciu swojej kary w Chinach, zostanie deportowany do Kanady. pic.twitter.com/dpvJhBToxO — KOREAN NEWS PL (@koreannewspl) November 25, 2022

Wu was embroiled in a scandal that erupted in late July last year, when the student and influential Du Meizhu denounced, in an interview with the local news portal NetEase, that Wu had raped her three years agowhen she was 17.

Du accused the singer of fool young who wanted to become actresses and to get them drunk to have sex with them.

Shortly after, more than ten brands with which he collaborated wow cut ties with him, including the Yunting music broadcasting platform and the Kans cosmetics company.

Wu’s case put the ‘#MeToo’ movement in the spotlight in China, a country where it did not take root in part due to the difficulty posed by the legal system to demonstrate the complaints of sexual harassment.

I saw how many wrongly convicted individuals were proven innocent after DECADES, and god I hope his departure to Canada will give him the opportunity to file an appeal. If not, in 13 years, I’d be 34 and he’d be 44. I’ll wait for that long cuz I just love #Kriswu like that. pic.twitter.com/oqBSOIH1kc — بسم ଘ凡 (@lkrisuho) November 25, 2022

In the last year, cases of violence against women such as a video showing a woman chained by her neck in a rural area of ​​Jiangsu province (east) and the beating of women in a restaurant in the city of Tangshan ( north) aroused the indignation of the population, part of which demands greater protection for women and children, an issue that was present at the meeting of the Chinese Legislative Assembly last March.

Violence against women and girls is a serious violation of human rights and the right of women to live without violence is included in international agreements. Globally, only 40% of women seek help after suffering violence, forcing institutions to promote prevention and assistance policies.

EFE

