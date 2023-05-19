A harmless prank about China’s military kills popular comedian Li Haosi. During a show in Beijing, Li, known by his stage name House, used a military catchphrase to describe his two dogs. And that is wrong in a country where the army is a ‘red line’ that you cannot cross. House has since been arrested. The world of Chinese cabaret has lived in fear ever since.

