The car manufacturer BYD sold 3.2 million electric cars in 2023. Represents an increase of 62% compared to 2022. With this, the Chinese company surpassed its North American competitor Tesla. Elon Musk's automaker delivered 1.8 million cars last year, an increase of 38% compared to 2022. Here is the complete (PDF – 567 kB).

BYD, which stopped producing cars powered exclusively by gasoline and diesel in March 2022, sold 1.6 million battery-only cars that year and 1.4 million hybrids (powered by both batteries and gasoline).

In the 4th quarter, Tesla sold 484 thousand electric cars. The Chinese company manufactured 526 thousand exclusively electric vehicles.

