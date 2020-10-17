China has deployed an anti-ship ballistic missile on its nuclear bomber H-6N. Since 2017, the US intelligence agency has had reports that China is making two types of air launched ballistic missiles. This is the first time this Chinese missile has appeared with its H-6 bomber. Very few countries of the world have such technology.Controversy is high in the US and China on many issues. American Navy warships and aircraft carriers arrive near China on a day to day basis. In such a situation, this missile of China may threaten the US Navy. The greatest feature of such a missile is that it gives the enemy the least time to react. While launching the ballistic missile land and sea variant, the enemy gets information.

Defense experts divided opinion about missile

The US intelligence agency named this missile CH-AS-X-13 in 2019. Many Chinese defense experts call it China’s DF-21D missile. Whereas, this missile looks like China’s DF-17 because its front part looks like hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV). No official information has ever been shared by China about this missile.

How powerful is this missile

It is a two-stage solid fuel-fired missile. Which has an operational range of about 3000 km. It is also claimed that the missile is capable of carrying the nuclear warhead. This missile is also called the air launch variant of the DF-21D. The DF-21D missile is more than 30 feet long and is capable of hitting 2000 kilometers. Therefore this missile can be launched from the ground.

India does not even have this technology

India also does not have the technology to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles from the air. However, DRDO is working to build such a missile. Which can be launched from the air. So far India has been able to acquire the technology to fire BrahMos cruise missile from its Sukhoi-30 MKI. Because, ballistic missiles are heavier and longer than cruise. In such a situation, they also need a long plane to launch.