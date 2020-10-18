Aerial version of hypersonic missile DF-17 Defense experts say the missile is an aerial version of China’s ground-fired hypersonic missile DF-17. The speed of this missile is more than 5 times the sound, making it among the deadliest missiles in the world. Only Russia and the United States have this capability. India has also recently tested its hypersonic weapon successfully. China has long been working on making aerial versions of its surface-to-surface missiles. China has been working on building an anti-ship ballistic missile version of its DF-21D for a long time. However, this is the first time the world has got a chance to see China’s air-fired missile.

Learn how dangerous China’s H-6N fighter jet is According to The Drive report, China’s H-6N aircraft is extremely dangerous and designed to carry fast-moving drone aircraft to anti-ship missiles. The aircraft is also capable of firing cruise missiles. It is an improved version of the Chinese bomber aircraft H-6K which itself is also modern. The H-6K is based on the Tu-16 bomber aircraft of the Soviet Union. China is now making air-borne hypersonic missiles for its H-6N aircraft. China recently demonstrated a massive DF-17 missile in its military parade. There is very little information about how effective this missile is. However, China certainly wants to tell the world that it has a fully active hypersonic missile.

China can destroy US, India’s naval base A Chinese aircraft equipped with a hypersonic missile can destroy a naval base located on Guam and the Wake Islands of the US and India’s Andaman Naval Base from a distance of hundreds or thousands of kilometers. Not only this, the Chinese missile can destroy any enemy warship in the sea in a blink of an eye. In the case of hypersonic missiles, the US is still far behind the missiles of China and Russia. With the arrival of this missile by the Chinese, now the possibility of the war of making hypersonic missiles in the world has intensified. No air defense system other than Russia’s S-500 has the power to stop it in the world so far.

American king at sea is in great danger The US and China are at a heightened controversy over many issues, including Taiwan. The US Navy’s warships and aircraft carriers arrive close to China. The US has deployed its aircraft carrier to the South China Sea in view of the threat to Taiwan. In such a situation, this carrier killer hypersonic missile of Chinese Navy can threaten American Navy. The greatest feature of such a missile is that it gives the enemy the least time to react. While launching the ballistic missile land and sea variant, the enemy gets information. The US intelligence agency named this missile CH-AS-X-13 in 2019. This missile looks like China’s DF-17 because its front part looks like hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV).

How powerful is this Chinese DF-17 missile The DF-17 is a two-stage solid fuel-fired missile from China. Its operational range is about 3000 kilometers. It is also claimed that the missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads with it. This missile is also called the air launch variant of the DF-21D. The DF-21D missile is more than 30 feet long and is capable of hitting 2000 kilometers. Therefore this missile can be launched from the ground. No official information has ever been shared by China about this missile. India does not yet have the technology to launch anti-ship hypersonic missile from the air. So far India has been able to acquire the technology to fire BrahMos cruise missile from its Sukhoi-30 MKI. Because, ballistic missiles are heavier and longer than cruise. In such a situation, they also need a long plane to launch.

China, aiming to leave the US behind in the Superpower race, has equipped the aircraft H-6N on its aircraft carrier with the world’s deadliest missile. Defense experts say that there is every possibility that China has equipped its H-6N fighter aircraft with a hypersonic missile. A video of H-6N fighter jet has gone viral on social media these days, in which a deadly missile is seen just below this aircraft. Let’s know how dangerous this Chinese missile is …