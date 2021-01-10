Alibaba founder, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has not appeared in public since the end of October, the channel reports. ABC…

According to the channel, he was last seen on October 31, when he participated in an Alibaba event that was shown live. In addition, Ma was not in the finale of his own reality show Africa’s Business Heroes, although he was supposed to be the head judge there.

ABC notes that in Chinese social networks, the possible disappearance of a businessman is associated with his scandalous speech at the October 24 summit. In his speech, he criticized the activities of China’s financial regulators and spoke negatively about the PRC’s course towards technology companies.

In December, the PRC’s General State Agency for Market Control and Regulation launched an antitrust investigation against Alibaba.

At the end of December, it also became known that the fortune of the founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma, decreased by more than $ 3.5 billion in a day due to the collapse of Alibaba shares. At the close of trading on December 24, Ma’s fortune was estimated at $ 57.3 billion.