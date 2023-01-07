One of China’s most famous businessmen, Jack Ma symbolized the “self-made man” of a generation of Chinese tech tycoons, with his atypical personal journey.

But the former English teacher withdrew from public life after Beijing blocked Ant Group from going public in Hong Kong in 2020 after his scathing comments about government regulators.

And the company announced in a statement on Saturday that it is making amendments to its ownership structure so that “no shareholder, alone or jointly with other parties,” controls “Ant Group.”

The statement revealed the company’s previous complex structure, which showed that Jack Ma controlled “indirectly” 53.46 percent of its shares.

After this amendment, only 6.2 percent of voting rights will be retained by Ma, according to the information in the statement.

“This reshuffle is intended to further enhance the stability of our company structure and the long-term sustainability of our development,” the company said.

It indicated that ten people, including the founder, management and employees, “will exercise their voting rights independently.”

This amendment will not alter the economic benefits for shareholders.