Izvestia: Chinese banks stopped making payments in dollars with Russia in December

After tightening US sanctions in December 2023, many Chinese banks stopped making any payments in dollars with Russia. They write about this on Friday, January 19 “News” with reference to payment market participants.

As a source from the business community told the publication, the new restrictions are related to the concerns of Chinese banks due to the possible introduction of secondary sanctions. The fact is that all dollar payments go through correspondent accounts opened in American banks, regardless of the country of the recipient and the sender, so they are easily tracked.

At the same time, payments in rubles and yuan are now being processed in the usual format, the newspaper’s interlocutors added.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that state-owned banks in China have begun to review their policies for working with clients from Russia and are tightening restrictions after new requirements from the United States. Communication with clients on the sanctions list will be severed, in addition, banks will refuse to provide any services to the Russian military industry, not only in dollars, but also in any other currency. They also intend to strengthen the verification of their clients for connections with Russia.