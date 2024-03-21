Chinese Ping An Bank and Bank of Ningbo do not accept payments from the Russian Federation in yuan

Two Chinese banks, Ping An Bank and Bank of Ningbo, included in the top 15 largest financial institutions in the country, stopped accepting payments from Russia in yuan from mid-January 2024. According to sources in the banking sector, the reason for this step could be fears of secondary sanctions and pressure from the United States.

Why do Chinese banks refuse to cooperate with Russia?

State-owned banks in China began to review their policies for working with clients from Russia and tightened restrictions after the US Treasury Department in December 2023 threatened to use secondary sanctions against organizations helping Russia purchase equipment for the military industry.

A number of financial organizations from the PRC decided to focus on cross-border transactions, sever ties with clients on the sanctions list and refuse to provide any services to the Russian military industry not only in dollars, but also in any other currency. They also promised to strengthen checking of their clients for connections with immigrants from the Russian Federation and companies that do business in Russia or supply critical goods through third countries.

According to experts, Chinese financial institutions are tightening requirements due to the threat of secondary US sanctions. The largest banks in China have branches in the states, so it is logical that the country has taken the path of soft restrictions, explained Alexey Tarapovsky, founder of Anderida Financial Group.

The Chinese side initially explained the refusals as a policy not to cooperate with organizations subject to sanctions. Often, refusals to process payments depended on the purpose of the payment and the company making the transaction. The risk group primarily includes transactions with sanctioned goods, such as metals and computer components, explained Alexey Potapov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of SME Bank.

In China, problems with payments are explained by the interference of third countries that “create problems.” According to Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui, the use of national currencies should simplify contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries, the diplomat added.

Due to additional checks and the need to confirm that the purchased goods will not be supplied to Crimea or used for the needs of the defense complex, a number of banks that continued cooperation with Russia began to make payments under the most reasonable and transparent contracts with many questions and checks. Because of this, the terms of payment and transactions – regardless of which interbank transfer system is used: SWIFT, Russian SPFS or Chinese CIPS – have increased from one to three to five days. In some cases, delays lasted up to 40 days.

Which Chinese organizations no longer accept payments from Russia

A number of banks with international participation: local branches of CitiBank, Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Mizuho Bank stopped conducting transactions with clients from Russia back in 2022, after the first sanctions in response to the start of a special operation in Ukraine .

The disruptions have occurred because some countries are creating problems for us. But I believe that we will find a way to overcome these problems Zhang HanhuiChinese Ambassador to Moscow

Since December 2023, Chinese banks have stopped making any payments in dollars with counterparties from the Russian Federation, since these transactions are easily tracked in the United States. Later, transactions in Chinese currency were also limited. Thus, it does not accept payments from Russian sanctioned credit organizations Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank (CCB) and Bank of China. Now they are joined by Ping An Bank and Bank of Ningbo, which are among the top 15 largest financial institutions. In addition to them, China Guangfa Bank, Kunshan Rural Commercial Bank, Great Wall West China Bank, Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank, Dongguan Rural Commercial Bank and China Zheshang Bank and a number of other structures began to return payments from the Russian Federation.

How to continue to pay with China in the context of the cessation of acceptance of yuan?

Restrictions on the part of partners in China will make it difficult for Russian companies to carry out payments, stated Tarapovsky.

The financial organizations that have stopped making payments are not the only ones in the country that cooperate with Russia. A number of organizations, including the large Bank of China, continue to make payments in both rubles and yuan. In addition, industry experts note, Russian businesses can make payments through a Russian bank, payments from which are still accepted in China, can open a company branch in China or another friendly country, or establish interaction through Hong Kong partners.

According to Alexey Razumovsky from Impaya Rus, the situation with settlements with China will improve, since there is close interaction between the Russian Federation and the PRC to establish business processes. It is possible that Moscow and Beijing will come to some agreements to simplify cooperation for business.

2.5 – 7% of the transfer amount is a commission for payment through third countries to China

The Kremlin acknowledged the difficulties that domestic companies began to encounter when trying to make payments for imports from China. According to the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, the government is dealing with this problem and is conducting a close dialogue with partners on this matter.

Earlier, the Bank of Russia called on credit institutions not to disseminate information about foreign partners and payment mechanisms with foreign companies in the public space, the media and advertising. It is necessary to remain silent about interaction with foreign partners in order to reduce sanctions risks for the organizations themselves and their correspondent banks, the regulator noted and asked participants in foreign economic activity not to disclose information about the possibilities of international payments to a wide range of people.