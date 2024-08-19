Vedomosti: Chinese banks have begun to return payments from Russian importers

Some Chinese banks have begun to return payments from Russian importers, according to reported the Vedomosti newspaper, citing four businessmen who encountered this problem. Thus, individual financial institutions returned payments in yuan for goods already delivered by Chinese counterparties.

One of the importers had his money returned to him by a large Chinese bank for goods that had been cleared through customs and had already been received; other entrepreneurs faced a similar situation, and the funds were returned after three to four months.

Andrey Gusev, director of the Nordic Star law firm, said that such cases do occur in practice, but are not widespread. Much more often, it happens that a supplier from China ships goods to Russia on partial prepayment with the condition of paying the entire amount within five days. Then problems arise on the side of the Chinese bank, the money remains in the correspondent account, and the cargo is delayed at the port.

It was previously reported that since mid-July 2024, new tightening has been recorded in China’s trade with Russia; suppliers from China have begun to demand that goods be exported to the Russian Federation through third countries.