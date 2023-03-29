The bank will fulfill the role of “cleaning house” in the transitions between the two currencies

China has authorized a bank to make direct clearing of yuan for real. According to Power360 found, the responsible financial institution will be the Brazilian subsidiary of ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China).

The establishment of an intermediary bank, known as “cleaning house”, is necessary so that it is possible to carry out trade and financial operations directly between two currencies. In this way, it will not be necessary to use the US dollar in operations.

The central banks of the 2 countries had established, on January 31st, a memorandum to make the conversion possible. This Wednesday (March 29), during a business event in Beijing, the secretary of International Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, Tatiana Rosito, stated that the Chinese government had determined that an institution responsible for the operation be established.

“This ‘cleaning house’ is an initial step” for the implementation of the measure, said the secretary. According to Rosito, despite the authorization, there is a lack of immediate resources from these institutions and lack of knowledge of businessmen about these operations.

The Chinese government has sought the internationalization of its currency since 2009, as a response to the global financial crisis. In 2013, the yuan became the 2nd most used currency in the world, after the US dollar.

China has already signed at least 41 memorandums similar to Brazil’s. Among them, with other Latin American countries, such as Chile and Argentina.