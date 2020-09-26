Highlights: Anil Ambani, one of India’s leading entrepreneurs, has to sell jewelry

He is facing a case in the UK High Court for not being able to repay the debts of Chinese banks.

On the court’s order, Ambani disclosed his shabby condition giving details of his assets.

Naomi Canton, London

The financial status of Anil Ambani, once considered among the top industrialists of the country, has become such that he has to sell jewelry to fill the fees of his lawyers. Under the debt burden, industrialist Anil Ambani himself told this to a UK court. He told the court that he is leading a simple life and he uses only one car.



Jewelery worth Rs 9.9 crore sold in six months: Ambani

Anil Ambani said that between January and June this year, he sold jewels worth Rs 9.9 crore and now he does not have anything like that left. When asked about the fleet of luxury cars, he said, ‘All these rumors coming in the media. I have never had a Rolls Royce. Right now I am using only one car. ‘

The court said – Ambani should give details of assets

On 22 May 2020, the UK High Court had asked Ambani to loan $ 71,69,17,681 (about Rs 5,281 crore) to three banks in China and £ 50,000 (about Rs 7 crore) as of 12 June 2020. Pay as legal expenses. Then on 15 June, Chinese banks led by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China demanded the disclosure of Anil Ambani’s assets.

On June 29, Master Davison ordered Ambani to disclose his assets spread across the world with an affidavit worth more than $ 100,000 million (about Rs 74 lakh). He was also asked to state in the affidavit that he has a full stake in those properties or is jointly entitled to any of them.



Ambani told her condition on the court’s order

In an affidavit given to the court on this order, Ambani said that he has given a loan of Rs 5 billion to Reliance Innovations. He said that there is no cost of 1.20 crore equity shares in Reliance Innovations. Ambani told the court that he has no financial interest in any trust around the world, including his family trust.

Questions raised in court and Ambani’s answers

In the UK High Court Lawyer Bankim Thanki QC favoring Chinese banks Told Ambani, ‘You are not keeping true evidence. Do you have a financial interest with trusts? ‘ The court came to know that Ambani’s bank balance was Rs 40.2 lakh on December 31, 2019, which was reduced overnight to Rs 20.8 lakh on January 1, 2020.

Ambani Confessed in court that he continued to be among India’s wealthiest until recently, but he has only one artwork worth $ 1,10,000.

on this Chinese Banks Lawyer Asked, ‘Why don’t Tina and Anil Ambani give information about the collection?’

Ambani Said, ‘This is my wife’s collection. Since I am her husband, she asked for my permission to say this. He said that he did not take any professional fees from Reliance Infrastructure in 2019-20 and the kind of circumstances that do not think anything will be available this year.

Anil Ambani Said in a UK court, ‘My expenses are very low which my wife and family bear. I do not have a dazzling life, nor is there any other source of income. I am collecting my legal expenses by selling jewelry. I will need permission from the court to sell other properties for the remaining expenses.

When asked about the private helicopter Ambani Said, ‘I pay it only for personal use.’ He told, ‘I have not used it in lockdown.’

Thank you Said, ‘There have been reports that you have gifted a luxury motor yacht to wife Tina.’

Ambani Said, ‘Yacht is in the name of a company. I am afraid of the sea, so I only used it once when it came to us. ‘

He was also questioned on a credit card bill disclosing shopping in London, California, Beijing and elsewhere.

Ambani Said that most of his shopping was done by his mother. Ambani said that the eight-month electricity bill in his house Sewind came to Rs 60.6 lakh. He blamed the company for providing electricity for such a huge bill and said that the company gives electricity at very expensive price.



After the hearing, both sides issued statements

After this hearing in the court, a statement issued by Anil Ambani’s spokesperson said that he always believes in living a normal life, while many different rumors about him keep flying. Meanwhile, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Export and Import Bank of China and China Development Bank also said in a statement that they would use all other legal options against Ambani.