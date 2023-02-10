The Chinese spy balloon that crossed the United States last week before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina was equipped with antennas capable of collecting communications signals – as well as other intelligence-gathering materials, the State Department said Thursday. fair (09).

A senior State Department official said Thursday that the balloon also carried large solar panels capable of running various sensor data, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It’s not immediately clear what kind of communication China was trying to collect, nor is it immediately known what information the balloon was able to gather.

The latest US assessment contradicts China’s official claims that the balloon was part of a civilian meteorological research project, with the State Department official saying that Beijing has deployed balloons in more than 40 countries across five of seven continents in the recent past. .

The officer emphasized that the equipment on the balloon was “clearly for intelligence surveillance and inconsistent with the equipment aboard weather balloons”.

The balloon saga began when the Pentagon announced that the device had entered US airspace on Feb.

The Department of Defense says the balloon was first spotted over Alaska in late January. It subsequently traveled through US airspace from Montana to the Carolinas before being shot down over Myrtle Beach on 4 February.

On Thursday, the US confirmed for the first time that U-2 spy planes had been monitoring the device as it traversed US airspace to determine its capabilities.

The department also said the balloon was manufactured by an unnamed company that is an “approved supplier” to the Chinese military.

“The company also advertises balloon products on its website and hosts videos of previous flights that appear to have flown at least US airspace and the airspace of other countries,” the official said, according to the Journal. “These videos of advertised balloons apparently have similar flight patterns to the balloons we discussed this week.”

In an interview with a French news network earlier this week, the Chinese ambassador in Paris, Lu Shaye, urged the US to return the remains of the balloon that were recovered by Navy personnel in Myrtle Beach.

“If a person picks up something on the street and knows who owns it, he should return it to the owner,” argued Le.

In the days since the balloon was shot down, the Biden administration has faced criticism for its handling of the device.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-California), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the closed-door White House briefing on the issue “unspecific, insufficient, and backward-looking.”

“What I took away from this briefing confirmed that this administration, not the previous one, had plenty of notice of a growing Chinese spy program, failed to act and has now humiliated this country on the world stage,” Issa told Fox. Digital News.