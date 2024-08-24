The economic war between China and Europe could soon overwhelm the automotive sector. After the introduction of duties on cars made in China imposed by the EU, the Beijing government is evaluating a countermeasure that could in its own way hit imports from the Old Continent and the target has apparently been large-engined cars, those supercars that play a central role in Italy and Germany: the ones who could pay the price are therefore Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Porsche but also Mercedes and BMW just to name a few brands.

China’s move on tariffs

At the moment there is still nothing official but it was the Chinese authorities themselves who made it known that several evaluations are currently being examined: after the investigations into alleged subsidies to the dairy and food sectors by the EU, now China is once again focusing on the automotive sector, with the Ministry of Commerce stating that it has “listened to the opinions and suggestions of industry, experts and scholars on increasing import duties on fuel-powered cars with large-displacement engines.” This move could influence the vote by EU member states, who will be called to definitively approve the new tariff framework that will be in force between October and November for 5 years.