Alibaba was fined the largest in the country’s history – 18.22 billion yuan ($ 2.78 billion) – for violating antitrust laws by the PRC State Market Control Administration. This is stated in a statement by the regulator. TASS…

The investigation confirmed that Alibaba had a policy of forcing consumers to use their services “no choice”.

“It was decided to fine Alibaba for violating the monopoly law. This company must stop violating national laws, the fine will amount to four percent of its 2019 sales in China, which amounted to 455.71 billion yuan (69.67 billion at current exchange rates). Thus, Alibaba must pay out 18.22 billion yuan ($ 2.78 billion), ”the statement said.

According to the regulator, the company’s actions negatively affected the competitive environment of the Chinese e-commerce market.

The Chinese Internet giant acknowledged the correctness of the decision of the PRC authorities to recover a fine from it by posting a statement on its website.

In March, the Chinese authorities struck another blow at Alibaba founder and owner Jack Ma by removing the company’s developed browser (UC Browser) from several local app stores. Also, the antitrust authorities in China wanted to impose a fine on Alibaba for the largest amount in the country’s history – more than $ 975 million.

The conflict between Jack Ma and the Chinese authorities began last year after a businessman criticized the government’s digital policies. After that, the authorities blocked the IPO (going public) of the subsidiary financial company Ant Group, and then forced to transform its business, giving more control to the state.