The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus, said that the Chinese authorities have not yet issued the necessary permits for WHO experts who planned to visit the country to find out the origin of the coronavirus. RIA News…

According to Gebreyesus, he is “very disappointed” with this situation, especially since two members of the group have already left, and the rest have postponed the trip at the last minute.

We remind that the visit of the delegation of the World Health Organization to China was scheduled for early January. The PRC authorities were reported to have approved the visit.

The group of experts included representatives from several European countries, including Germany and Great Britain, American and Japanese specialists, as well as the deputy director for scientific work of the St. Petersburg Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after V.I. Pasteur Vladimir Dedkov.

Earlier, the media reported that the Chinese authorities are monitoring the publication of all studies on the origin of the new coronavirus infection. The PRC government allegedly allocates huge money to study the origin of COVID-19, while limiting the publication of all the results of these studies.

On the eve of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC called a low-quality lie the statements of the Deputy Adviser to the President of the United States on National Security Matthew Pottinger about the leak of the coronavirus from the laboratory in Wuhan.