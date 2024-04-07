Chinese authorities announced today that 8 people are still missing following the collision of a fishing boat and a Panamanian container ship off the southwestern coast of Hainan Province in southern China last Wednesday, which led to the sinking of the fishing vessel.

The Chinese news agency “Xinhua” quoted the provincial marine search and rescue center as saying that, thanks to continuous search and rescue efforts with the help of advanced technologies such as underwater robots and remotely operated submarines, the location of the sunken fishing boat was located yesterday, Saturday, but divers were unable to locate it. Entering the cabin due to the rapid flow of water at the site and the presence of fishing nets around the sunken ship.

The center explained that by five o'clock on Saturday evening (0900 GMT), rescue boats, planes and rescue personnel had been sent to search for the missing in an area of ​​​​more than 5,700 square nautical miles.

The fishing boat collided with the Panamanian container ship “Stake Danang” 22 nautical miles southwest of Yinghai town in Lidong County near midnight on Wednesday.