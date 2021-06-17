Three Chinese astronauts left for the new Chinese space station Tiangong in the night from Wednesday to Thursday. At 3:22 AM Dutch time, a Long March 2F rocket was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert. On board are commander Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbou, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

Their Shenzhou 12 spaceship will dock fully automatically with the Tianhe base module, which was launched in April, and serves as a residential module. The astronauts will stay there for three months.

It is China’s first manned flight since 2016, and in total only the seventh manned flight since China became the third country in the world to independently take a human to space in 2003.

Permanent habitation

Previously, China experimented with the smaller space stations Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2. But Tiangong (‘Heavenly Palace’, this time without a number) needs to be expanded considerably, be inhabited permanently, and last at least ten years.

Last Saturday, the freighter Tianzhou-2 freighter docked there with fuel, supplies and spacesuits with which the astronauts can take spacewalks.

Nine more flights are planned to deliver modules and cargo over the course of this year and next. This also includes two laboratory modules for experiments in astronomy, space medicine, biotechnology and microgravity. Ultimately, Tiangong is to grow into a 60-ton space station at an altitude of 390 kilometers. In comparison, the International Space Station of the US, Canada, Europe, Russia and Japan has a mass of 420 tons.

China also has strong ambitions in the space sector. In May, the Zhurong cart landed on Mars. In December, the Chang’e 5 lunar mission, China’s fifth lunar mission in 13 years, returned moon rock to Earth. China is also working on a space telescope similar to the Hubble telescope.

Russia is negotiating with China for a visit by Russian cosmonauts to the new space station, and last Wednesday at a space conference in St. Petersburg, China and Russia unveiled plans for a joint manned lunar base to be built from 2026.

At the end of April, the launch of the Tianhe base module sparked international criticism of China. The 33-meter-long main stage of the Long March 5B rocket returned uncontrollably into the atmosphere, without ultimately causing damage.

The Chinese astronauts will be launched in a smaller rocket, but during the press conference a spokesman nevertheless addressed the criticism by stating that the rocket stages are protected against explosion, and that the risk of damage in the event of a fall is extremely small.