Three Chinese astronauts have arrived in Earth orbit at the Tiangong space station. Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo are aboard the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and were dispatched this Thursday (17.Jun.2021). It will be the 1st of 4 manned flights to complete the country’s space station. The last manned mission from China was in 2016.

The spacecraft, launched at 9:22 am [horário de Pequim], from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern Gansu Province, landed on the space station around 3:54 pm local time.

Astronauts will be in orbit for 3 months. It will be the longest stay for any Chinese astronaut.

“THE [missão] is longer this time, and we don’t just have to configure the main module [da estação espacial] –this ‘home’ in space– we have to carry out a series of essential technical tests,” Nie told reporters. At 56, he will be the oldest Chinese astronaut to go into space.

“After the completion of the Chinese space station, in the near future, we will see Chinese and foreign astronauts jointly participate in flights to the Chinese space station”, said Ji Qiming, assistant director of CMSA

China is not part of the cooperation agreements with the ISS (International Space Station) and Chinese astronauts cannot use the station.

According to Reuters, the ISS runs the risk of being deactivated in 2024 if the project does not receive new funds. If that happens, China would be the operator of the only space station in Earth orbit.

“We are willing to carry out wider international exchanges and cooperation with other countries.”

Here is the video released by China of the astronauts on the Tiangong space station:

