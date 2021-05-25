The work that was awarded this Tuesday with the prize of the fourth edition of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize, the most important craft prize of excellence in the world, is an installation that, in the distance, looks like a huge rocky cloud hanging from the wall half a meter from the ground. The proximity, however, allows us to appreciate that, in reality, it is a prodigious amalgam of embroidery, lace and other textile works that, mixed and superimposed, seem almost blurry, as if time had brought them together in a natural way. The piece, called SHE, was created in 2016 by Chinese artist Lin Fanglu. “What caught the jury’s attention was this idea of ​​taking tradition, of craftsmanship, and making it abstract,” says Jonathan Anderson, artistic director of Loewe and member of the contest’s jury, in a videoconference interview, chaired by Anatxu Zabalbeascoa and with members as prestigious as Benedetta Tagliabue, Patricia Urquiola, Deyan Sudjic or Naoto Fukasawa. “The scale of the piece is very unusual, and it creates the feeling of being absorbed by some kind of abstract landscape. It was something that a large part of the jury had never seen, and that novelty was very important when deciding ”.

For Lin Fanglu, born in 1989, living in Beijing is not incompatible with looking at the rural world. To create this work, he went to Yunnan, a mountainous province in southwest China home to several ethnic minorities. “I have been thinking about traditional crafts from the perspective of contemporary art for years,” he explains to EL PAÍS by email. “I have visited Yunnan many times, to understand the conditions in which its inhabitants live, and to understand the traditional dyeing techniques of the Bai minority.”

The winning piece, titled ‘SHE’, by Chinese artist Lin Fanglu.

The winning work is the result of that dialogue, but also of a much more intimate issue: the personal, physical gesture of the craftsman. “Dyeing or knitting are practices that combine rationality and sensitivity, mind and body,” explains the artist, who spent three months weaving, knotting, embroidering and folding white cotton to compose the piece. “The existence of individuals, the traces of their body, the perception of human nature and the expression of the will and the ego are reflected in the gestures of the hands, connecting body and art. Doing it by myself allows me to reflect the reality of my spirit ”. SHETherefore, it is not a display of rural textile techniques, but a sculpture that, hung on the wall, allows us to speak of concepts and intimacy, of biography and the body. Anderson points out in turn: “Something very fascinating is happening in the world of textile crafts.” He adds: “There is something delicate and extraordinary about the ability to use it to create shapes like this. Ask new questions and open new frontiers. That’s what matters”.

The two finalists for the Loewe Craft Prize. Above, creation of Takayuki Sakiyama; below, by David Corvalán. Loewe

The fourth edition of the contest has been marked by the pandemic. The awards ceremony should have been held in 2020 in Paris, but its leaders decided to postpone it until the situation began to normalize. Finally, this year it has not been possible to organize an exhibition with the 30 finalists, although the formula chosen by the Loewe Foundation has something of a hybrid: the public can visit virtually, through a web page, a virtual reconstruction of the space of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs of Paris in which the selected works appear. The awards ceremony, presented by actor Josh O’Connor, has been broadcast live through the house’s social networks. In addition, at the same time, The Room has been launched, a database that uses the works selected in the different editions of the contest as a starting point to map the most contemporary and experimental crafts in the world.

Loewe’s artistic director concedes: “This is clearly an alternative solution, because the ideal would have been to present the works in the museum, but the world is difficult as it is.” The designer says: “The team has worked very hard to find a way to reflect the scale of the objects as a whole. Of course, we hope to hold an exhibition in the next edition. But surely we will use this digital format as a complementary support ”.

Along with the work of Lin Fanglu, the Craft Prize has also recognized the work of the Chilean David Corvalán, who has presented a sculpture of copper wire and resin inspired by the Atacama desert, and the Japanese Takayuki Sakiyama, which evokes the movement of the sea ​​in a delicate sand enamel sculpture.

For Jonathan Anderson, this initiative is “the centerpiece of the entire brand, the core, the place where ideas come from,” he explains. “It has to do with our moral values ​​as a cultural brand. It is the greatest luxury we have ”. The Northern Irishman arrived in 2013 at the Spanish firm owned by the luxury giant LVMH. Since then, their efforts have focused on strengthening the identity of the house through an imaginary that encompasses fashion lines, accessories, decoration and perfumes. In this vision, craftsmanship acquires a capital importance. And the award in that category that he founded in 2016 is, in a way, the best symbolic reflection of that intention. “People are beginning to understand what we were up to,” he replied when asked about the evolution of the awards over four editions. “I think the important thing is that we want to keep adding layers. Our goal is to create more content on more platforms to help artisans. ”

Jonathan Anderson, Loewe Artistic Director and member of the Craft Prize jury. Loewe / Loewe

Anderson assures that his vision of crafts has not essentially changed in recent years, but he does consider that the events of the last year have led to a change in attitude in the public. “We are beginning to realize that we need the tactile. And we want to know where things come from. So I think that ultimately there is something humanistic about wanting to understand the people who make our food, our clothes, our crafts, our art. We are more curious than before. And that leads us to understand ourselves and our time ”, he says. It is in this reflection where the creative power of crafts breaks out, which, beyond its anthropological value or its technical difficulty, is an expressive language. “The objects speak of yourself, and that is the fundamental thing in crafts. An object is three-dimensional, it is tangible, and it stands the test of time. Craftsmanship consists of taking something that is not valuable and turning it into something precious ”.