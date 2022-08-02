The People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) began exercises in three areas around the island of Taiwan. This was announced on Tuesday, August 2 China Central Television.

“The PLA Eastern Combat Command Zone has been consistently conducting a series of joint military operations around the island of Taiwan. Joint maritime and air exercises will be held in the sea and air space to the north, southwest and southeast of the island of Taiwan,” the report said.

According to Gu Zhong, deputy chief of staff of the Eastern Zone of the PLA Combat Command, the exercises will be aimed at gaining air supremacy in the Taiwan area.

“Joint actions of various branches and types of troops will be organized to deploy, block, strike at surface and ground targets, gain air supremacy, and conduct live firing,” Gu Zhong said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that more than 20 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. According to the Chinese Ministry of Defense, eight J-11 fighters, ten J-16s, a KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, and two Y-9 and Y-8 aircraft participated in the operation.

Also on Tuesday, it became known that the Chinese army will conduct military exercises in six regions around Taiwan from August 4 to 7. During them, combat shooting will be practiced.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after information appeared about the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to the island. On August 2, the plane with Pelosi landed at the Taipei airport. She called her visit a testament to US support for Taiwan.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry threatened to use force if Pelosi arrived on the island. In the department, such a trip is regarded as “gross interference in the internal politics of the PRC.”

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun warned Washington of the consequences of such a move, saying the visit would undermine relations between China and the United States. Zhang Jun recalled that the island, according to Beijing, is an integral part of China.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is absolutely in solidarity with China regarding its position on Taiwan, therefore, he believes that Pelosi’s visit to the island state, which is not recognized by China, only provokes an increase in tension in the region.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contact between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The US openly supports the Taiwan authorities.