The Chinese People’s Liberation Army aircraft carrier group conducted exercises near Taiwan, Chinese newspaper reported Wednesday, April 7 Global Times…

According to the publication, on April 5, 10 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense zone. At the same time, a representative of the Chinese Navy said that a group of ships with the participation of the aircraft carrier “Liaoning” was conducting exercises near Taiwan.

It is specified that the maneuvers are regular.

On December 31 last year, the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) protested strongly against the passage of American ships through the Taiwan Strait and pledged to defend the country’s national sovereignty.

On October 22, the United States approved a new $ 1.8 billion supply of weapons to Taiwan. According to the Pentagon, the deal includes three weapons systems, including missile launchers, detection sensors and artillery. China later announced that it would impose sanctions on three US companies over arms supplies.

Official relations between the central government of China and the island province were broken in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, which had been defeated in the civil war with the Chinese Communist Party, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between Taiwan and mainland China resumed only in the late 1980s.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly called the Taiwan issue the most sensitive issue in bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing.