Investing in gold has been the traditional choice of investors all over the world including India. Corona has become more attractive during the crisis due to this investment option, considered the safest in difficult times. However, apprehensions have also increased due to sharp fluctuations in its price. The situation is such that traders are offering discounts up to $ 70 an ounce. Despite this, investors are looking at it with suspicion. Chinese investors are more scared.

How much discount on gold in China

Dealers in China are offering a discount of $ 70 an ounce according to international prices. The rebate reached $ 100 last week. Experts say that there is a fear among the people of China about its price rise in the coming time. People there feel that if the price does not increase then there is a loss deal. At the same time, traders are selling their goods and extracting capital. Experts say that despite the Corona crisis, China’s GDP growth in the first quarter was close to three percent, which is better than expected. In such a situation, the apprehension of investors is justified.

Discount doubled in six months in India

Future prices in India are trading at a discount of $ 43 per ounce as compared to the international price. This is almost double the discount received in the last week of March. At that time, gold was getting a discount of $ 20 an ounce. In the international market, the price of gold last week from 1902 to 1976 dollar per ounce. In India, the price is fixed on a domestic basis, with 12.5 per cent import duty on gold and three per cent sales tax. Ashok Jain, promoter of Chinaji Narasimhaji, says that investors feel that the price of gold will be higher than the current price in the future. In such a situation, he is giving priority to investment.

Hankkang’s investors expect price rise

Hong Kong and Singapore are more confident about the rise in gold. In such a situation, dealers are offering discounts ranging from half to one and a half dollars only. Hankkong-based analyst Samson Lee says demand is expected to increase by the end of the year. At least the price is expected to increase, as much as the discount is available now. In such a situation, investors are finding this a profitable deal.