02/26/2025



Deepseek’s cheerful reception in China has gone a step further: it has spread to TVs, Refrigerators and Robots Aspirators and a series of appliance brands have announced that their products will incorporate the artificial intelligence models of the startup.

The great linguistic models of Deepseek, based in Hangzhou, revolutionized the artificial intelligence sector this year, rivaling in performance with western systems but at a much lower cost. This has caused a lot Technological advances in China They will end up failing.

The founder of Deepseek, Liang Wenfeng, has been entertained by the Chinese authorities and The company plans to launch R2 shortly, the successor of its R1 reasoning model, According to sources consulted. In the last two weeks, appliance manufacturers such as Haier, Hisense and TCl Electronics have joined car manufacturers and heavyweights of technology such as Huawei and Tencent by stating that Deepseek’s models will use.

Many of these appliances are already intelligent devices that respond to voice activated orders. But Deepseek models will allow much greater accuracy. Liu Xingliiang, an independent analyst of the sector based in Beijing, states that a robotic vacuum cleaner, for example, could take advantage of the semantic analysis capabilities of Deepseek-R1 to position itself and avoid obstacles more quickly and sophistically.









The device will be able to understand complex instructions as “gently waxing the wooden floor of the main bedroom, but avoiding the lay people,” says Liu.