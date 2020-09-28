D.he US President Donald Trump’s planned ban on the Tiktok video app on American download platforms has been postponed. This was decided by a judge in Washington on Sunday (local time), shortly before the planned ban should come into effect at midnight. Users who already have the app on their smartphones would then have access to Tiktok as before. But you couldn’t download the app again.

A broader ban on Tiktok, slated to go into effect about a week after the presidential election, remains in place. As of November 12, the Chinese parent company Bytedance is no longer allowed to hold data from American users and no longer operate any infrastructure in the country.

Still not selling dry

Trump classified the video app, which is particularly popular with young people, as a threat to national security in the summer because Chinese authorities could get data from Americans via Tiktok. He had announced that he would ban the app in the United States if its business there is not sold to American companies. Tiktok and Bytedance argued in vain that data from American users was also stored there and did not go to China.

A week ago, Tiktok reached a preliminary agreement on a partnership with the American corporations Oracle and Walmart and is now trying to tie it down and get the approval of the governments in Washington and Beijing. But there are contradicting statements about whether the new partners or Bytedance should hold the majority in the global Tiktok business – and the conclusion of a final deal has been delayed further and further.

Postponement at the last moment

Hours before the ban came into force, the platform asked for a postponement on the grounds that freedom of speech would be restricted and irreparable damage done to the business.