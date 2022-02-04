Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday, with the two leaders widely expected to make a grand show of their growing friendship at a time when the Ukraine crisis is still at its hottest.

Shortly before his trip, Putin highlighted Russia’s friendship with China and Xi Jinping during interviews with Chinese state media.

The Russian president is heading to Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, which will be held on Friday evening at the National Stadium in Beijing, known

As “Bird’s Nest”.