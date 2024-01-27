Crisis in the Red Sea, China comes to the aid of the West and “gains” from it. that's how

There crisis in the Red Sea earthquake the Western economic balance. Different shipping companies Chinese redeployed their ships to serve the Red Sea heythe Suez Canalin what analysts have described as a attempt to exploit the perceived one immunity of China from the Houthi attacks who, driving out most of the other operators from the area due to their ties with Israel, declared they were acting in support of the Palestinians in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war.

These smaller Chinese lines, writes the Financial Times, “serve ports such as Doraleh in Djibouti, Hodeidah in Yemen and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, all of which have faced large drops in traffic.” The purpose is to take advantage of the spaces left vacant “from international shipping container shipping lines”, diverted elsewhere “to avoid potential attacks by Houthi rebels”.

Among the shipping companies involved in this sense, adds the City newspaper, there is Transfar Shipping, based in Qingdao, which on its website describes itself as an “emerging player in the trans-Pacific market”, offering services between China and the USA. Two of Transfar Shipping's three ships, the Zhong Gu Ji Lin and the Zhong Gu Shan Dong, currently operate in the Middle East. Houthi leaders, backed by Iran, have pledged that they will not attack ships associated with China or Russia, both allies of Tehran, as long as they have no ties to Israel. The US has asked China to urge Iran to rein in the Houthiswithout apparent success.

Data from MarineTraffic, a location service and ship analysis, showed that seven freighters employed by new Chinese operators were active in other markets in October 2022. The website of Sea Legend, a previously unknown company based in Qingdao, highlighted that its ships beat Chinese flag and navigate through the danger zone of the Red Sea escorted by the People's Liberation Army Navy.

The company launched a in January service to connect Turkish portsincluding Istanbul, with China across the Red Sea, as well as serving the ports of Aden in Yemen, Doraleh in Djibouti, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Aqaba in Jordan and Sokhna in Egypt. Citing anonymously a Sea Legend manager, the Global Times, the nationalist tabloid of the People's Daily, reported that the company is “the only one” offering a weekly scheduled service in the Red Sea region from Asia to Europe “in the wake of the worsening maritime crisis”, strengthened by the protection offered by the Chinese Navy.

Crisis in the Red Sea, China asks the IRA for help to stop the Houthi attacks

Meanwhile, Chinese officials have asked their Iranian counterparts to help curb attacks on ships in the Red Sea on the part of the Houthis supported by Iran, so as not to damage trade relations with Beijing. Iranian sources and a diplomat reported this, Reuters writes on its website. Talks between China and Iran have taken place in several meetings in Beijing and Tehran. “Basically, China is saying, 'If our interests are damaged, it will impact our business with Tehran. So tell the Houthis to show restraint,'” said an Iranian official briefed on the talks.

Chinese officials, however, had no comment either specific threats on how Beijing's trade relations with Iran could be affected if its interests are damaged by Houthi attacks, the four Iranian sources said. Although China has been Iran's largest trading partner for the past decade, their commercial relations they are unbalanced. Chinese refineries, for example, have purchased more than 90% of the crude oil exports Iranian last year, according to tanker tracking data from trade analytics firm Kpler, as U.S. sanctions kept many more customers away and Chinese firms benefited from deep discounts.

The Iranian oilHowever, It accounts for just 10% of China's crude imports, and Beijing has a number of suppliers that could fill shortages from other countries. Asked by Reuters for comment on meetings with Iran to discuss attacks in the Red Sea, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “China is a sincere friend of Middle Eastern countries and is committed to promoting regional security and stability and seeking common development and prosperity.” “We firmly support Middle Eastern countries in strengthening their strategic independence and uniting and collaborating to resolve regional security issues,” he declared. The Iranian Foreign Ministry, however, did not comment.

