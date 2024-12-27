The uncertainty and crisis in the automotive sector has been present throughout the year that is now ending. In addition to the global economic situation, marked by war conflicts and the specific lack of components and materials necessary for the manufacture of vehicles, technological advances themselves have come to speak to us about the electrification process, the ever-increasing technological load with assistance systems to driving (ADAs), and above all and the landing in Europe of vehicles from China.

All these factors have been taken into account by Euro NCAP, the acronym for European New Car Assessment Programme, which in Spanish means European New Car Assessment Programme. This well-known and recognized independent and non-profit organization is dedicated to evaluating the safety of new cars. .

In 2024, a series of significant new features have been introduced into its already famous “crash test” impact tests in its evaluation protocols, with the aim of promoting vehicle safety and protecting all road users.

New tests have been added to evaluate the effectiveness of ADA systems, such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB) in more complex scenarios, driver fatigue monitoring and lane keeping systems.









As a second novelty, the evaluation protocols have been adapted to take into account the specific characteristics of electric vehicles, such as battery safety and protection in the event of a side impact. And the pedestrian and cyclist protection tests have been expanded, including new scenarios to evaluate the effectiveness of safety systems in the event of an accident.

The Chinese arrive

The quality and safety of Chinese vehicles was one of the unknowns surrounding the landing of numerous brands from that country in Europe. And that is why Euro NCAP has carried out numerous tests on brands that until now were unknown to the general public. Brands such as MG and Geely began subjecting their models to Euro NCAP testing around 2011. Since then, there has been a significant increase in the participation of Chinese manufacturers in these evaluations.

Obtaining a good score in Euro NCAP tests is essential for Chinese manufacturers to market their vehicles in Europe, as European consumers highly value safety and pay attention to the ratings of this independent body.

By undergoing the same tests as European manufacturers, Chinese vehicles can be directly compared to their competitors in terms of safety.

And according to the results of Euro NCAP, it can be seen how Chinese manufacturers have invested heavily in the development of safety technologies, which has significantly improved the safety of their vehicles.

Thus, the electromobility giant BYD# has stood out with models such as the Seal, the Atto 3 and the Tang, which have obtained 5 stars, demonstrating that electrification and safety go hand in hand.

In addition, the Chinese premium brand NIO has surprised the European market with its high-end electric vehicles. Models such as the ET7 and EL7 have obtained the highest safety scores.

Another Chinese brand that has stood out in Euro NCAP is Xpeng, with models such as the P7 and the G9 obtaining 5 stars. And Chery, through its Omoda and Jaecoo brands, has shown that Chinese vehicles can compete in safety with the best in the world.

Europeans in the lead

In any case, Europe continues to obtain the best records in the 2024 Euro NCAP results. The E-Class: from Mercedes-Benz stands out especially. The German firm, with its combination of technology and design, has obtained excellent results in Euro NCAP tests.

Škoda Superb and Volkswagen Passat, two models that share a platform, have also demonstrated a high level of safety, standing out in the protection of adult and child occupants.

And as an electric vehicle, the Audi Q6 e-tron has shown that electrification is not incompatible with safety, obtaining a very high score in all categories.

If we analyze the latest tests carried out this year by segments, looking for the safest in each of them, some surprises arise. For example, in small and urban vehicles, two Chinese brands are at the forefront, almost unknown in Spain, and with 100% electric mechanics: Ser X and Deepal S07.

In the medium and compact vehicle segment, this year’s winner is the Porsche Macan, but once again a Chinese model is in second place, the NIO EL6, with a very worthy third position for the Spanish brand Cupra, which places his Tavascan.

Among the models in the largest and family segments, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the one that records the best results, followed again by the Chinese brand Zeekr with its 01 model, and a third and fourth position for Škoda and Volkswagen.

Although these are some of the models that have stood out in 2024, it is important to consult the official Euro NCAP website for the most up-to-date and detailed information on the ratings of each of the vehicles.

Small/urban 1. Zeekr X This Chinese electric SUV has demonstrated a high level of protection for both occupants and pedestrians. It has a wide range of driver assistance systems. 2. Deepal s07. It has the latest advances in security 3. Volvo EX 30. High level of protection for occupants and pedestrians 4. Mini Countryman. Reinforced structure and advanced security systems 5.Lexus LBX. Their high-security child restraint systems stand out

Medium/Compact 1.Porsche Macan. The exterior design of the Macan minimizes injuries to pedestrians in the event of an impact. The use of top quality materials contributes to greater energy absorption in the event of a collision. 2. NIO EL 6. The Chinese electric SUV gets good marks in all the areas evaluated. 3. Cupra tavascan. Wide range of driving assistance systems (ADAS). 4. Toyota C-HR. The protection of adult passengers and children stands out. 5. XPENG G6. The Chinese electric SUV achieves the maximum score of 5 stars

Large/family 1. Mercedes-Benz E-Class. It is the safest sedan and the car that achieves the best score among all the segments evaluated, proving to be a benchmark in safety, obtaining the maximum score of 5 stars. 2. Zeekr 01. The Chinese model from the Geely group is one of the safest electric vehicles 3. Škoda Superb. With 5 stars thanks to safety and quality in manufacturing. 4. Volkswagen Passat. Bodywork designed to absorb energy in the event of an impact. 5. Audi Q6 e-tron. Electric SUV with a wide range of driving assistants.

The last tests of the year

At the end of 2024, Euro NCAP has analyzed a total of fifteen vehicles from almost all classes and segments, including some highly anticipated electric models, such as the Renault 5 and its sportier version, the Alpine A290.

As usual, SUVs appear large and small on this list and include the futuristically styled Hyundai SANTA FE and two electric vehicles, from Chinese newcomers Deepal and Leapmotor.

Pick-ups have long had a poor reputation for safety due to their heavy weight and high structures. This month, Euro NCAP has tested the first electric pick-up on the European market: the eTERRON 9, manufactured by the Chinese firm Maxus. For a vehicle of this size, its behavior in relation to other road users is of vital importance. The Euro NCAP “compatibility” assessment revealed that the eTERRON 9 was much less aggressive than one would expect from its size and weight. The vehicle has also performed well in pedestrian protection tests. Overall, the eTERRON 9 gets a highly recommended five stars.

Maxus eTERRON





Renault has successfully managed to evoke the memory of the R5, produced in the 70s to 90s, when for most families safety was not a priority. The new electric version of the Renault 5 is based on the unique design of the original product, compassionately updated, with the brand’s “pocket rocket”, known as Alpine A290. Although the cars perform slightly lower in crash tests with adult occupants, both vehicles earn a four-star rating.

Alpine and Renault 5 achieve 4 stars



FP





In addition, several models recently arrived on the market have been tested that fit your needs, including the Lexus Breakthrough Crossover or LBX; the more affordable MG ZS Hybrid; the minimalist Volvo EX30; and the now practical and elegant MINI Countryman. The Lexus LBX, Volvo EX30 and MINI Countryman all get five stars, while the MG ZS Hybrid gets a lower four-star rating.

This month, Euro NCAP has also tested larger small SUVs, including the Subaru Forester, as well as two Chinese electric vehicles coming to the European market: the Deepal S07 and the Leapmotor C10.

The Subaru Forester in its sixth generation has a loyal audience in customer satisfaction surveys due to its reliability and dependability, but also safety. When Euro NCAP last tested the vehicle in 2019, the Forester achieved five stars; In 2024, Subaru shows that it has continued to aim high in its safety aspirations, as the car achieves five stars.

Five stars for the Subaru Forester



FP





The Deepal S07 is a car from the Chinese company Changan Auto (which recently joined forces with Huawei) and is widely distributed in Asia. Although new to the European market, the car is a worthy competitor in terms of safety and achieves five stars.

The Chinese brand Deepal debuts on a good note



FP





The Chinese company Leapmotor was founded in 2015, but is already the third largest manufacturer of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in China and is targeting the European market in collaboration most recently with Stellantis. The C10 is available in only one specification so far, but clearly, safety is a priority, with the car achieving a five-star rating.

Leapmotor arrives from the hand of Stellantis with five stars



FP





Next on Euro NCAP’s list are larger SUVs for those families who want more space, three-row seating and an out-of-town lifestyle.

The Hyundai Santa Fe has been around for almost 25 years, but with a stylish makeover, it’s now heading into awards territory and a more luxurious feel to compete with models like the Land Rover Discovery or Volvo XC90. Euro NCAP gives it a double rating. As standard, the vehicle earns four stars, but a customer can choose from optional safety technologies in the SmartSense safety package, in which case the vehicle receives a five-star rating.

Finally, the Mazda CX-80, the flagship three-row SUV and premium car of this Japanese brand, obtains the maximum Euro NCAP rating of five stars.

Good marks for Mazda’s SUV



FP





Finally, the test has also been carried out on the Audi A5, which replaces the A4 saloon and the Avant, using the new Audi nomenclature that differentiates between its electric vehicles and cars with an internal combustion engine (ICE): all ICE models will have odd numbers and A4 will then be A5.

What remains unchanged is Audi’s commitment to safety; The Audi A5 obtains the maximum score of five stars from Euro NCAP.