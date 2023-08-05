Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE, confirmed that the World Media Congress, which will be held in Abu Dhabi this year, is an important platform for discussing creative developments in the media industry with the UAE and the participating countries.

The Chinese ambassador said: This year’s event seeks to explore future prospects for the media industry and to promote common denominators, values ​​and principles that bring people together through technology, creativity and cooperation, pointing out that the media is a record of human history and a source of cultural and scientific exchange between human civilizations.

The Chinese ambassador’s remarks came in conjunction with the preparations for the second session of the World Media Congress, which will be held under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, organized by the ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates News Agency. WAM”, during the period from November 14 to 16, 2023. Zhang Yiming stated that the Chinese media will actively participate in the next edition of the Congress, and his country supports the UAE’s organization of this important event, and encourages the Chinese media and companies to participate in it effectively .. pointing to the common denominators. Between the two countries, and the role of the media in promoting and disseminating news that sheds light on the strong and growing relations between them.

The Chinese ambassador to the country confirmed that the first edition of the World Media Congress succeeded in presenting the UAE’s pioneering experience in tolerance and coexistence, which he described as an important influence for the country, which contributes to promoting innovation and development in the global media industry, indicating that the previous edition of the event provided the participants with the opportunity to exchange ideas. And opinions on the most important challenges of the media industry globally.

He pointed out that the date of the current edition of the World Media Congress coincides with the tenth anniversary of the “Belt and Road” initiative, and the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will be held in November 2023, stressing his confidence that this year’s edition will exceed expectations.

news collaboration

The Chinese ambassador affirmed that the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries witnessed growing growth thanks to the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.

He stated that the Chinese People’s Daily newspaper, Xinhua News Agency, China Media Group and other Chinese media have established offices in the UAE, while Emirati media such as the Emirates News Agency “WAM” and others have joined the “Belt and Road” news cooperation alliance. Pointing out that The main media outlets in the two countries are working to enhance media cooperation between them.

He pointed to the recent visit of Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency, WAM, to China, during which they discussed strengthening cooperation and signing a number of memorandums of understanding with Chinese media and universities.