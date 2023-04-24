Chinese Ambassador to France Liu Shaye said on the air of the French TV channel LCI that the Crimean peninsula was originally Russian. The TV channel reported TF1 on Sunday, April 23rd.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the peninsula became part of the Ukrainian SSR only in 1954 by decision of the head of the USSR government at that time, Nikita Khrushchev. Liu Shaye also touched upon the issue of the status of the former Soviet republics in the international space.

“The countries of the former USSR do not have a valid status in international law, since there is no international agreement specifying their status as sovereign countries,” Liu Shaye emphasized on air.

He also noted that “it depends on how you perceive this problem,” so the diplomat urged people to “stop nitpicking about the issue of post-Soviet borders.”

On the same evening, about 80 MEPs called on French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonne to declare Liu Chaie persona non grata.

Also, the ambassador’s words provoked a sharp reaction from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Ukraine. Latvian Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevich called Liu Shaye’s remarks on international law and the sovereignty of nations absolutely unacceptable, while Kiev noted that these words contradict Beijing’s position.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of Russia has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of the republic voted for reunification in a democratic way and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.