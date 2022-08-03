The visit of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan was “a useless provocation,” said Liu Shaye, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to France.

“Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan created a great danger. It became a useless provocation. ‹…› The United States is to blame for the escalation of the situation around Taiwan, ”he said on the air of the TV channel. BFM

According to him, “Beijing expects US President Joe Biden to fulfill the commitments made,” including recognizing Taiwan as part of China.

Pelosi’s visit was the first official visit to Taiwan by a speaker of the US House of Representatives in 25 years. The politician arrived on the island a day earlier. Upon her arrival, she officially described her visit to Taiwan as “a testament to the United States’ commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.”

Evans Chen, an expert at the Taiwan Institute for National Defense and Security Studies, told Izvestia that China, as a US response to Pelosi’s visit, can cancel meetings between Beijing and Washington officials, publicly support Russia and increase pressure on the island.

At the same time, according to him, Beijing is unlikely to go for a full-scale confrontation with the United States, since the events in Ukraine show that Western countries are sticking together. This may disappoint China, Chen said.

In turn, Vasily Kashin, Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, pointed out in an interview with Izvestia that in the coming weeks China will certainly respond to the Americans not only in words.

On the morning of August 3, the politician arrived at Taiwan’s legislative yuan (parliament). According to media reports, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Yu Xikong contracted the coronavirus and is in quarantine, so Pelosi was received by his deputy Cai Qichang. At the meeting, she proposed expanding inter-parliamentary ties between the US and Taiwan.

The speaker of the US House of Representatives also met with Taiwan’s chief of staff, Tsai Ing-wen. Before the start of the conversation, Cai Ing-wen presented the guest with a government medal – the Order of Auspicious Clouds – for her services in promoting relations between Washington and Taipei. After the Pelosi delegation left the island.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said in turn that Beijing will take all possible countermeasures in response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Against the backdrop of these events, Beijing has already announced that the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) has been put on alert and announced a number of military measures as countermeasures. It was also noted that the PLA will conduct military exercises in six regions around Taiwan from August 4 to 7.

Beijing also decided to suspend trade relations with Taipei – in particular, China stopped the supply of natural sand to the neighboring island and banned the sale of food products from more than 100 brands of Taiwan.

In the US, they believe that China should behave responsibly and not create tension against the backdrop of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, noted that Pelosi’s trip did not change anything about the “one China” policy pursued by the United States.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contact between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s.