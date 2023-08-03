Chinese Ambassador to Russia Hanhui: NATO could provoke a new cold war

Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui allowed NATO to provoke a new Cold War. He stated this in an interview with TASS.

Thus, according to the ambassador, the alliance’s advance into the Asia-Pacific region will increase tension and the arms race, widen the trust deficit, poison the atmosphere of regional cooperation, and also provoke confrontation between the camps and “even a new cold war.” “The Cold War mentality and confrontation between the camps has long run counter to the demands of modernity,” he added. Hanhui stressed that NATO’s advance in the east does not meet with support either in the world community or among the members of the alliance themselves.

In the same conversation, Zhang Hanhui called NATO the main reason for the aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis. According to the ambassador, the alliance’s five eastward expansions have had a major impact on post-Cold War order and security in Europe.