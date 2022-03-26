China Eastern Airlines will ground dozens of aircraft after a deadly crash earlier this week. The airline and its subsidiaries temporarily suspended 223 Boeing 737-800 aircraft, airline spokesman Liu Xiaodong told a news conference.

+ China examines voice recorder from the cockpit of the plane that crashed in the country

Aircraft on the ground are undergoing safety inspection and maintenance to ensure they are safe to fly, Liu said. The airline launched a comprehensive safety review following the accident, he added.

The move comes days after China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735 crashed in a remote, mountainous region in the south of the country while flying from Kunming to Guangzhou, in China’s worst air disaster in more than a decade. The flight had 132 people on board. No survivors were found after a third day of search efforts, Chinese investigators said on Wednesday.

The cause of Monday’s accident has yet to be determined. But Wednesday’s discovery of the cockpit voice recorder could provide crucial clues to how the disaster unfolded. It’s one of two so-called “black boxes”, with investigators still looking for the flight data recorder.

The 737-800 is the most common version of Boeing jets currently in service and is the flagship of many airline fleets.

There are 4,502 of the 737-800s in service worldwide, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium, making it by far the most common Boeing aircraft in use today. It is the most common aircraft model in the United States, where there are 795 in service, as well as in China, which has 1,177 in service. And it is the second most used aircraft worldwide, behind only the A320 manufactured by Boeing’s main rival (BA), Airbus (EADSF).

