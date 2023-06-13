Diego Sousai

Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines has defended imposing weight requirements on flight attendants after reports of the new policy went viral on social media and sparked a public backlash.

State media initially reported that the airline, one of the country’s biggest, introduced a new policy in early June that threatened to exclude stewardesses if their weight exceeded the “standard limit”.

The rule was part of a series of broader appearance guidelines issued to cabin crew, with “standard” weight calculated by height, according to the Global Times.

For example, a flight attendant measuring 158 centimeters – the average height of an adult Chinese woman – would be required to stay within 48 kilograms.

Flight attendants who are less than 5% above the standard will have their weight monitored monthly and undergo a review, while those who are 10% above the standard will be immediately suspended and placed on a company-supervised “weight reduction plan” Global Times reported

On Monday, Hainan Airlines confirmed it used a “weight reference standard” – but said it applied to all flight attendants, regardless of gender.

The airline also said that the measure “cannot be interpreted as a simple criterion to suspend a flight attendant as some media have done”.

The standard is “based on the standard human body weight reference and combined with the measurement of the healthy weight range for the crew”, the airline said, adding that the rules are used to assess and manage the “health, fitness and posture of ” of the crew.

“The objective is to defend healthy living habits and maintain a good professional image and healthy physique, anchoring the benchmark, rather than passively waiting for the physique of each crew member to change significantly and affect the work of the security service. ”, he stated.

The response came after a weekend of increased online anger, with Chinese social media users reacting to initial state media reports with criticism of what they see as a reflection of the country’s skewed gender norms.

“All it takes is for the flight attendant to be fully qualified in professional knowledge, have practice in safety procedures and wear shoes and clothing more appropriate for emergencies. Her weight is none of my business,” read one of the top comments on the Twitter-like platform Weibo.

Several users pointed out that being a flight attendant is a physically demanding job that must prioritize an employee’s strength and endurance over keeping light weight – particularly in emergency situations where flight attendants are responsible for keeping passengers safe.

Others argued that airlines in many western countries dropped the requirement for high heels and skirts in recent years.

Last week, Australian airline Qantas released new employee guidelines that provide a set of requirements for all, scrapping previously separate regulations for male and female employees – meaning employees of any gender can now wear long hair, wear makeup or no makeup if they want. , and wear flat shoes.

Alaska Airlines also rolled out gender-neutral uniform guidelines for flight attendants last year; Virgin Atlantic and British Airways have adopted similar policies for greater inclusion.

