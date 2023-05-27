AFPi

05/27/2023 – 9:37 am

The Chinese aircraft carrier “Shandong” and two other ships crossed the Taiwan Strait this Saturday (27), which, according to an expert, constitutes a demonstration of Beijing’s strength in this area that separates the island from the mainland.

“A People’s Liberation Army Navy flotilla, led by the aircraft carrier Shandong, crossed the Taiwan Strait around midday on Saturday,” the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The vessels sailed “west of the median line, in a northerly direction,” the statement added, referring to the unofficial border in the middle of the strait.

China does not recognize this invisible border unilaterally drawn by the United States during the Cold War.

Taiwan constantly monitors the presence of Chinese warships and makes almost daily announcements.

However, the passage of Shandong through the Taiwan Strait, which is 180 kilometers wide and separates the island from the Asian mainland, is unusual.

Taiwan’s armed forces “monitored the situation and deployed (civilian air patrol) planes, navy ships and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities,” the ministry said.

Relations between China and Taiwan, at their lowest point since President Xi Jinping took power in Beijing more than 10 years ago, have deteriorated even more recently.

China has stepped up its military incursions around the island.

– Demonstration of strength –

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense “detected [no sábado] at six in the morning” 33 warplanes and 10 ships. The previous day, 11 vessels were close to Taiwanese waters.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has vowed to take back control of the autonomous island someday.

According to Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China institute at the University of London, the passage of the aircraft carrier “Shandong” in the Taiwan Strait is “very unusual”.

“But the Chinese have been trying to demonstrate their military power around Taiwan for the last six months or the last year,” he told AFP.

Shandong’s presence in the strait is part of this “general context”, he added.

The last time Taiwanese authorities detected the presence of the Chinese aircraft carrier in the strait was in March 2022.

The ship had been deployed to that area prior to a telephone conversation between Xi Jinping and his American counterpart, Joe Biden.

Saturday’s show of force comes just over a month after Beijing’s military maneuvers around the island. During the exercises, China simulated a three-day bombing and “encirclement” of island territory.

On the last day, Taiwanese authorities detected 12 Chinese warships and 91 aircraft around the island.

Fighter jets were also launched from the aircraft carrier Shandong and crossed the median line, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said at the time.

The Chinese military maneuvers took place a few days after the meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.























