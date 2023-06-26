In Luohe, Henan Province, China, farmers spread fertilizer on a newly harvested wheat field, newly planted with corn. In order to provide a more stable food supply, China stockpiled crops and bought more farmland abroad. China is the largest agricultural producer in the world, producing enough for a fifth of the Earth’s population from about 10% of its arable land. For decades, China has continued to develop the agricultural sector and enhance its role in the economy.
Photo courtesy of The New York Times.
#Chinese #agriculture. #continuous #development
Leave a Reply