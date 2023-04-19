A Chinese acrobat falls to her death during an aerial silk show, sparking horror and social media outcry over a lack of safety measures.

The woman, surnamed Sun, fell onstage while performing an on-air routine on Saturday with her husband in a village near the city of Suzhou in the central province of Anhui. She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries, the Tongqiao district government said in a statement on Monday.

+ French court acquits Air France and Airbus of accident on Rio-Paris flight

Online footage of the incident showed the couple being pulled aloft by a crane above a large outdoor stage, with the woman holding her husband whose arms were wrapped around two pieces of fabric hanging from the crane.

As they dangled in the air, the woman wrapped her arms around her husband’s head and hung onto him during an act of transition. But she lost control and dove onto the stage hard amid the screams of the crowd. Her husband tried to hold her with his legs, but he couldn’t, the pictures showed.

Videos of the horrific moment shocked Chinese social media. Many users questioned why the woman was not wearing a seat belt and why there was no safety net or protective mat on the floor. Others called for tighter regulations on the acrobatic industry and better protection for performers.

“This kind of acrobatic performance in the air is really dangerous. At least put a safety net underneath so the (artist) can be protected from falling,” said a comment on the Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo. “No matter how skilled the artists are, there will always be mistakes. How come there are no security measures?”

In a separate statement released on Tuesday, the Tongqiao government said an investigation by authorities determined the tragedy was an accident.

The show was hosted by a local agricultural entrepreneur, who hired Anhui Yaxi Performing Arts Media Company to run the performance, the statement said.

The company did not obtain approval from authorities before the show and failed to provide essential security protection and emergency measures during the performance, according to the investigation. The use of a crane in the performance was also in breach of regulations, he added.

The company reached a compensation agreement with the acrobat’s family and will be punished according to regulations, the statement said.

The China Acrobats Association said in a statement on Sunday that it was “devastated and shocked by the tragedy” and urged acrobatic groups and performers to pay more attention to safety measures.

The Paper, a state-owned news website, reported that during the concert, a presenter bragged to the audience that, in order to make the performance look “real”, the performers were not equipped with any safety measures.

The report added that the acrobat had been married to her husband for over a decade and had two children.