Why cede strategic infrastructure to the Chinese? Do we not repeat the “dependence” on Russian gas? Global supply chains are increasingly dominated by China. The debate in Germany

Territorial sovereignty has a valuethe Germans have also discovered this with the national public debate in recent days.

In Bonn there is discussion on the port of Hamburg, the destination of the Chinese state company COSCO, the same that dominates the port of Naples for unloading goods.

COSCO already has minority stakes in the ports of Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Bilbao, Valencia, Istanbul and took over the Greek port of Piraeus during the financial crisis.

The main goods in Europe arrive from the ports of Rotterdam and Hamburg and also reach Italy. The port of Hamburg is the third largest in Europe.

Germany, before the current energy crisis, wanted to sell a share of the Tollerort terminal in the port of Hamburg to the large Chinese company. In 2021 the Hamburg logistics company, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik had defined plans for an agreement for the sale of 35% of the terminal.

Now, the international situation has changed, given the war between Ukraine and Russia and the gas problem, the German federal government could ban the entry of the Chinese in order not to repeat the mistake made with Moscow, in order not to depend on an autocratic foreign country. It is feared that the entry of the Chinese state-owned company could lead to potential blackmail against Germany. Economic and political pressures could also be exerted when not expected as global supply chains are increasingly dominated by China through even partial sales of areas of the world and Europe. However, shipping companies have been forming ever larger alliances for years, which means they already have great market power, including COSCO.

As this is a critical infrastructure, the Federal Ministry of Economy led by Robert Habeck of the Greens has initiated a review of state investments. The federal ministries of the interior, defense, finance, transport and foreign policy led by the SPD, FDP and the Greens are also involved. According to the German media NDR and WDRthe acquisition will occur automatically if the federal government decides otherwise by the end of October or agrees to extend the term of the agreement.

On the other hand, the company that manages the port of Amsterdam needs structural modernization and therefore to attract capital and is afraid that COSCO, in case of refusal, it can divert its investments to the competing port of Antwerp.

The Minister of Justice of the FDP, Marco Buschmann, has spoken out clearly against the partial sale. Federal Minister of Economy Robert Habeck took stock of the critical aspects determined by COSCO’s entry into Hamburg. It was understood “that dependencies on countries, which can then play their own interests in these dependencies, that is, wanting to blackmail us, they are no longer just an abstract phenomenon, but, you see with Russian gas, they are a reality in this world ”. Habeck stressed: “We shouldn’t repeat these mistakes.”

The operation of the port as a whole is still 100% under the responsibility of the Port Authority of Hamburg

But the territory of the port would remain completely in public hands even if a part of the port was sold.

In the West, before the 2008 financial crisis, the current one and Covid, a large number of Chinese companies were considered reliable but it was understood that when the Chinese Communist Party decides a strategic line then the same must be followed by national companies, especially if state-owned such as COSCO. And these strategic lines do not always coincide with the interests of the Western States. So why depend on the Chinese CCP and then wonder?

Subscribe to the newsletter

