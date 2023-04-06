It will be necessary to wait for the closure of the investigations for the FIGC prosecutor to be able to move

What about sports justice? This question has been a classic for years, certainly we have often asked it recently in the face of the many judicial chapters born around the capital gains issue. A veritable tour of Italy in which several magistrates are investigating hypothetical crimes that would have had some Serie A clubs as protagonists. After years of investigations, not only sports, which ended up on the wall of “there is something illegal but I can’t prove it”, see the impossibility of establishing the objective value of a player’s card, the inquiries multiply. Now here is also the Lazio-Rome-Salernitana trend, better Rome and Lazio-Salernitana, opened by the prosecutors of the capital and Tivoli.

Long times — It should be noted immediately that the investigations are still ongoing: the fact that news of it was only received yesterday does not mean that it cannot have started some time ago. But the times of ordinary justice, as we know, are certainly not very fast. The practice dictates that the prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné ask for the documents of the investigation, but also that the public prosecutor’s office involved, before the closure of the investigation, cannot comply with the request. A context that inevitably makes one think of long times. Also because Chiné has somehow decided to “freeze” the front of the so-called suspicious partnerships highlighted by the papers of the Turin “Prisma” investigation. The reason is clear: it is useless to proceed with the preliminary investigation with the risk that in the criminal court it may even lead to an archiving. See also Milan, contact with Zaniolo's agent: the offer for Roma is ready, the situation

How many inquiries — An approach that therefore concerns Bologna and Cagliari (where in any case the prosecutors have opened the file relating to the sale of Riccardo Orsolini and Alberto Cerri), Sassuolo (the competent prosecutor of Modena), Genoa, Bergamo and Udine. In short, the most probable thing is that we will have to wait for the investigation to be closed before being able to intervene, as happened on the Juventus front. To complete the picture of the situations in progress, there is also the investigation by the public prosecutor of Naples, relating to the Osimhen affair with Lille: in this case, among other things, a few weeks ago the magistrates asked for an extension of the six month investigation.

Fine and points — But if the investigation went ahead, what would Rome, Lazio and Salernitana risk? As far as Campania is concerned, the takeover of the new ownership headed by Danilo Iervolino should lead to the exclusion of any liability. The speech for the Friedkin and Lotito clubs is different. Here the “source” to consult is always the much-quoted article 31, the one that brings together “violations in management and economic matters”. Paragraph 1 establishes as a penalty the “fine with formal notice”. Unless, but it is a remote hypothesis that from the first information also on the extent of the disputed figures and deals it seems totally to be excluded, these “management violations” have been decisive for registering for the championship. At that point, the foreseen sanction would be very heavy, from relegation to exclusion from the championship. However, the picture could become more complicated if the “non-loyalty” were also brought into question, ie the idea of ​​an illicit system to evade sporting or criminal rules. In this case, there would be the possibility of a penalty. Of dimensions all to be verified beyond the minus 15 of Juve, which will pass on April 19th for the last degree of sports justice, with the highly anticipated hearing of the Guarantee Board at Coni. See also Zaniolo's snatch: he wants to leave immediately, Roma value him at 35-40 million

April 6, 2023 (change April 6, 2023 | 00:38)

