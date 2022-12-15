LandSpace reports failure of ZQ-2 rocket launch due to engine defect

The launch of the Zhuque-2 (ZQ-2) launch vehicle by the Chinese private company LandSpace failed due to a defect in one of the engines. Writes about it TASS with reference to the statement of the space company in the social network WeChat.

LandSpace noted that the engine of the second stage of a commercial rocket turned out to be faulty. “The details of the breakdown are being investigated,” the message says.

The experimental launch of the carrier rocket was carried out at 16:30 Beijing time (11:30 Moscow time) from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in Gansu Province.

The Zhuque-2 rocket is 49.5 meters long and 3.35 meters in diameter. The ZQ-2, which weighs 216 tons, can deliver four tons of cargo to sun-synchronous orbit and six tons to low Earth orbit. The first stage of the rocket received four TQ-12 engines with a thrust of 67 tons, and the second stage is equipped with one TQ-11 and one TQ-12 engine.

In November, SpaceNews wrote that China abandoned the development of a disposable super-heavy Long March 9 rocket in favor of creating a reusable launch vehicle. At the international air show Airshow China 2022, the Long March 9 was shown, the central block of which is equipped with lattice rudders.