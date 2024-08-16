The unemployment rate among young people aged 16 to 24 in China – excluding those enrolled in schools – jumped to 17.1% in July from 13.2% in June, after falling for three straight months, official data showed on Friday, 16.

The increase was in line with figures released this week that showed China’s urban unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in July from 5% in June.

The worsening youth unemployment comes as millions of recent graduates enter the job market during the Chinese summer and comes after a series of indicators show the world’s second-largest economy is struggling to grow more rapidly. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.



